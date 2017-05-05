Search continues for Ultralight pilot who crashed in Southern Humboldt
The search continues for a man who crashed an Ultralight plane in Southern Humboldt.
It happened at around 11 Thursday morning. The small aircraft was located without the pilot in the Eel River near Miranda.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s office continues to search that area in the hopes of locating the victim.
Cal Fire and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter also is aiding in the search. It was called off Thursday night due to darkness but resumed Friday morning.