Search continues for Willow Creek man
A Willow Creek man has now been missing for over a week.
26-year-old Joseph Barriga-Crawford was last seen on the evening of May 23rd wearing dark blue jeans, a bright blue shirt, black shoes and a bright red hat with the Bigfoot Supply logo.
Crawford is diagnosed with manic depression and bipolar disorder and is said to have left home that Tuesday after an argument.
The Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they would broaden their search efforts and is continuing to follow up on leads and searching the Willow Creek.area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Department.