Search expands for missing Willow Creek man
WILLOW CREEK – The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search in Eastern Humboldt for a missing man who left his home May 23rd.
26-year old Joseph Barriga-Crawford has been diagnosed with manic depression and bi-polar disorder. He left home last Tuesday after an argument and was last seen near the Rite Spot Trailer Park on Highway 299 east of Willow Creek.
Sunday, a family member found a pair of socks and foot prints on National Forest land thought to belong to Joseph. Deputies responded to the area along with CHP aircraft. Today a larger search is currently in effect that has added the Search and Rescue Team and two certified K-9 rescue units.
Anyone with information regarding Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.