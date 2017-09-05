In second day of preliminary hearing, CHP says markings on victims' bodies tie Marci Kitchen's Jeep to crime
EUREKA - Concluding testimony by the lead investigator offered gruesome details that tie the Jeep Wrangler found at the Kitchen’s residence to the deaths of two girls.
Deputy DA Stacey Eads introduced a photo of a gray Jeep Wrangler into evidence this morning. It was found at Marci Kitchen's residence following the traffic collision that killed 14-year-olds Kiya Kitchen and Faith Tsarnas.
When asked to describe the photo, CHP Officer Adams said that, in addition to the missing fender and front end damage, the license plate and its cover were of particular interest. Adams said the collision left parts of the license plate number and the words Lithia since 1946 imprinted on the back of Faith Tsarnas legs and buttocks and left similar markings on Kiya Kitchen's legs.
That information as well as debris fields and a fluid trail were part of why Adams determined that both the Jeep and the victims were going southbound on Eel River Drive.
On redirect, Kitchen's attorneys asked Adams if he had ever met the Tsarnas family or if he recalled saying he was taking this personally because he knew them. Adams responded that he worked with Faith's father as a youth and may have said he knew one of the fathers and the incident was really sad.
Defense attorneys also questioned the methods used to collect and mark evidence at the scene and for trial.
Then a man who described himself as Kitchen’s lifelong friend took the stand. William Trent Stewart arrived from San Diego to visit Marci the day of the accident. He testified that the pair ran errands including a stop to discuss selling gardening supplies to a friend before going to her boyfriend, Josh Pearlston's, house.
That is where Stewart said Kitchen traded the sedan she had been driving for a gray Jeep. Then Stewart, Kitchen and Pearlston went to a bar. When asked what they did at the bar, Stewart said they were drinking, but, Marci, he believed, was drinking water.
Stewart said he lost his memory after drinking three or four beers.
Once they left the bar, they headed back to the house. Stewart rode in the Jeep with Kitchen driving and Pearlston followed behind in his truck.
Stewart testified that he remembered the collision on Eel River Drive but not much else. He said Marci pulled over twenty-five yards later to call her boyfriend, Josh. He remembered her being in a state of shock and saying "I hit something".
They did not turn back, instead went to Kitchen's house where Pearlston met them. According to Stewart, Kitchen spoke with her son Jevin and his friend then everyone left the house, but not before Marci moved the Jeep in to the side yard where it was later found by CHP.
Stewart said he woke up on the couch the next day feeling bad. Kitchen called and told him the kids were dead from the collision and it was being ruled an accident. He said given that it was an accident he didn't think it was necessary to talk to law enforcement.
When testimony concludes, Judge Feeney will determine if there is enough evidence to try Marci Kitchen for vehicular manslaughter and other charges.