Second dog in eight months tests positive for rabies

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 60 °F
Wed, 02/08/2017 - 10:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 59 °F
Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:15
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 57 °F
Wed, 02/08/2017 - 11:06
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
FORTUNA - A dog that was briefly in Humboldt County tested positive for rabies after an encounter with a skunk in Trinity County.
This is all according to DHHS.
The dog was in Humboldt County for a short amount of time because it was on its way to a vet in Fortuna, where it was euthanized.
This is the second time in eight months a dog has tested positive for rabies in the county.
DHHS reminds you to avoid contact with stray and wild animals to prevent rabies from spreading or infecting your pets or yourself.