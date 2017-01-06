Second driver in fatal crash identified
MENDOCINO COUNTY - Mendocino County Sheriff's Office has identified 23-year-old William Eugene Weist from Boulder Creek, California as the second driver in last week's fatal car crash.
Weist was driving a Ford Bronco on Highway 101 north of Reynolds Highway just after midnight Friday morning. For reasons that are still unknown, the Bronco veered into the southbound lane and collided with a dodge pick up carrying five passengers and a driver, Gilberto Delgado. Both drivers died in the collision. The remaining passengers are still recovering from their injuries.