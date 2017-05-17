Seeing Green: Cannabis Law & Order (Part 1)
EUREKA – With California voters approving Prop. 64 (The Adult Use of Marijuana Act) several rules and regulations have come into play.
A growing industry indeed.
“Maybe they use only on the weekends or is it going to be something that is incorporated in their daily lifestyles,” says Bryan Willkomm, general manager at Humboldt Patient Resource Center in Arcata.
With recreational marijuana, legal in the state of California, residents are eager to purchase and utilize cannabis.
“After prop 64 went into effect we did have a line at our door of non-medical patience hoping to access recreational cannabis. We had to inform them that the rules and regulations we’re fully set up for dispensaries yet, but that they had changes to their personal use,” said Willkom.
The state tasked with regulating the sprawling cannabis industry, impacts the county.
2nd District Supervisor, Estelle Fennell, says that there's a lot more work that needs to be done, as for the county?
“…a really big question for, not just this county, but for every county in California,” says Fennell
“There are aspects Prop 64 that are good and there are aspects that are troublesome to us.”
Starting January 2018, those in the cannabis industry will be able to legally sale marijuana -- but under regulatory patrol.
Expressing concern, Fennell says, one of the issues would come out of a type 5 license, which could allow those growers to cultivate fields without limitation.
“That is a real issue in Humboldt County because it basically would signal the takeover of very large entities.”
“As a Representative of the California State Association of Counties (CSAC), I’m a part of a law in favor of saying let’s delay that, at least, if not stop it completely.”
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is actively working to ensure those small-town growers stay within the planting limits of six plants.
“Anything over six plants is illegal. We are still pursing those people that are in the black-market industry that are growing marijuana to sell out-of-state, to not sell through medical purposes or are not getting permitted. We are still getting those complaints every day,” says Sheriff of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, William Honsal.
With Prop. 64 passing back in November, residents are still calling the Sheriff’s Office with complaints, so far 238 calls have been received, this year.
“They’re complaining against lawful businesses that are in the permitting process, and that are permitted.”
“We work well with Planting & Building who are in charge of the land use and the permit process so, working with them and determining who are the ones that are legitimate, who are the ones that are not legitimate.”
Sheriff Honsal says that rules and regulations still apply.
“You still can’t smoke it in public.”
“If it’s recreational use, you have to do it in a home or private residence, and not in a public place.”
With the transition, people are now able legally able to possess an ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants for recreational use.
“So far, we haven’t seen a huge impact, but we are directing our deputies to go out and make sure that people are hearing to the law, if they’re growing marijuana, right now so, if someone’s growing over six plants, we’re there, we see it, we will issue citations for that,” says Honsal.