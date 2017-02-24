Senator Mike McGuire introduces environmental protection legislative package

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 31 °F
Fri, 02/24/2017 - 02:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 32 °F
Fri, 02/24/2017 - 03:35
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 35 °F
Fri, 02/24/2017 - 02:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - Senator McGuire is leading a charge in the state to protect the environment and state and national parks.
McGuire introduced the new Senate Environmental Protection Legislative package as a way to combat any changes in federal environmental law.
The three new state bills are called, the California Environmental Defense Act, the Public Lands Protection Act, and the Whistleblower and Public Data Protection Act.
Senator McGuire said about the legislation "Our federal wildlands and national parks are America’s gathering grounds, our nation’s backyard. These bills will help protect the 45 million acres of federal lands that exist in California from devastating strip mines along with invasive oil and gas drilling.”