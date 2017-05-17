Senseless Zebra shooting in Southern Humboldt
PETROLIA - Authorities are asking the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects who committed the senseless act of shooting a zebra in Southern Humboldt.
Just before 3 pm Saturday, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies say the owner reported a single gunshot claimed the life of a male zebra named Randy who was one of three cared for on property off Mattole Road in Petrolia. The animal was found in a hay field about 20-yards from the road.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call law enforcement.