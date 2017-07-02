Sequoia Park Zoo staff to present master plan

Eureka
EUREKA - Lions, coyotes and bears oh my! They could all be coming to the Sequoia Park Zoo as part of a proposed exhibit expansion.
The zoo’s master plan outlines a variety of enhancements including expansion of the Native Predators exhibit to include bears, coyotes and mountain lions. The plan also calls for a redwood canopy walk adventure with integrated event venue that could be rented out to generate money for the zoo.
As part of the newly developed strategic business plan, a consulting firm recommended changes to seasonal and resident pricing and reducing or eliminating free admission days. Currently, City of Eureka funds about 37% of the zoo’s budget. The consultant’s report points out that this is a smaller contribution than similarly-sized zoos receive.
Zoo Director Gretchen Ziegler said, "We're always looking for ways to generate more revenue so that the public support of the zoo isn't overburdening. So that's something that the City Council is very interested in doing, see us grow the gate revenues so we can afford to continue to operate the zoo."