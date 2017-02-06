Set sail the Alaskan waters! Teacher brings ocean to classroom
EUREKA – One teacher is sailing out and exploring the world anew.
South Bay School 5th Grade Teacher, Marsha Lenz will be sailing the open seas of Alaska through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Teacher at Sea Program...
"The Teach at Sea Program is a program that NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) puts together. It allows teachers to work with NOAA scientist’s and have hands on experience with the scientist’s so that they can bring in information back into the classroom."
The 21 day voyage will allow Lenz to explore, first-hand, wildlife and what research comes of the ocean, which Lenz says will be a helpful tool in the classroom.
“We need to teach our future generations to become very passionate leader’s good stewards of the earth and they need to have the technology and the data and the science to help them lead in that direction."
The students have been more than encouraging.
"Lenz’s students are thrilled to see their teacher take part in this adventure, as she plans to include them every step of the way."
"They're very excited. We’ve already made plans to Skype each other and to follow my blog and to email and send pictures. "
With an opportunity of a lifetime, lenz says she plans to engulf herself in the expedition by working alongside the professional scientist and relaying the information to her class.
"I'll be able to bring in, not only the data, and the technology, but also that interesting passions that's going to spark something in them (the students), to really take a little responsibility in their rule of being stewards of the earth.”
With goals of her own in mind Lenz says she is looking forward being in Alaska and seeing some of the wildlife and while working with scientist.
"To have an opportunity to work with these scientist’s is pretty rare and it's a great opportunity to get my hands a little dirty and see what is out there in terms of technology and science and what we can do."