Settlement reached between Eureka and Cutten schools in transfer dispute
EUREKA - An agreement has been reached in the months-long dispute between Eureka and Cutten schools.
The issue first arose in December of 2016 when Eureka City Schools learned a number of students were attending Cutten in violation of a 2012 agreement between the districts.
That led to months of mediation with now former county Superintendent Garry Eagles. Cutten offered a one-time financial settlement while Eureka City Schools sought a change to enrollment management policies.
In the end, Cutten will pay Eureka $260,000 and train staff in how to handle inter district transfers. In addition, Cutten will not expand classrooms and cease advertisements for new enrollments.
As for what this means for families returning students and their siblings were already cleared for transfers. Now those that hope for new transfers can apply in advance of the coming school year.
While this agreement resolves the dispute between the two districts, the county's inter district transfer policy only extends through this next school year. Discussion on a longer agreement will begin in the fall.