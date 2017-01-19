Seventh grader wins Fortuna Middle School geography bee

Eureka
FORTUNA - Seventh grader Hunter Alexander is the new champion tonight after Fortuna Middle School held their annual geography bee earlier this afternoon.
The bee is part of a national competition by the National Geographic Society, which is in its 29th year.
Today’s winner will advance to a regional competition to determine who will compete within the state, and then possibly go on to the national championship in Washington D.C. in May.
The winner of the championship gets a $50,000 scholarship, as well as a trip to the Galapagos Islands.
"It's great to be able to speak in front of your peers and gain that confidence in front of your classmates which is really difficult," said sixth grade teacher Norm Sotomayor. "But also, to be put under that pressure, to be able to respond when the pressure's on, is great for these kids to build their self esteem, and prepare for their future."