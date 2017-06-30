Sheriff announces Public Administrator’s Office is under investigation
Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal is initiating an investigation into potential illegal practices committed by the Public Administrator’s Office.
The Sheriff and Lieutenant Ernie Stewart received a complaint that estate property was being sold to past and current county employees.
These practices may have begun as long ago as 2015.
This case will be investigated by multiple agencies, including the District Attorney’s Office and an outside independent investigator to be hired by the Sheriff.
"I think it’s important to have someone from outside our organization come in to investigate this kind of case,” said Sheriff Honsal, “So I’m bringing in someone who has previous administrative experience who can conduct an investigation to research whether or not there is a criminal violation. People that work at the public administrator's office should not profit from or benefit from the sale of property from their office."