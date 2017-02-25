Eureka
KING SALMON - After a mid afternoon 9-1-1 call on Thursday from a 10-year-old girl saying two men, we now know as Reuben Perez and Timothy Ramirez had allegedly shot at her and her friends, Sheriff’s deputies were then led on a high-speed chase down highway 101 in pursuit of the suspects.
News Channel Three spoke with the Sheriff’s Office today about the breakdown of events, and what has come out of the investigation thus far.
The 10-year-old girl was in Loleta at the time, at a house on Bowie Road.
When she called police, she said she knew the men only as Tim and Spookie, and described the vehicle that they fled in.
"At this point we have no indication that anyone was actually injured, and the actual shooting part of this investigation is still being investigated at this moment," said Lt. Kevin Miller.
After investigating further today, the Sheriff’s Office told News Channel Three that after reviewing the juveniles and surveying the area, it was likely a pellet gun that the suspects allegedly shot at the children.
When deputies responded to the initial disturbance, they saw a vehicle matching the young girl’s description, and attempted a traffic stop in Eureka.
"As they were responding, the same people who called us also gave out a vehicle description," said Miller. "Our units that were responding spotted a vehicle similar to that and attempted a traffic stop."
They were then led on a high speed chase southbound on the 101, which ended at the EZ-Landing trailer park in King Salmon.
"And we were able to set up a perimeter and both of them were eventually taken into custody without incident," Miller said.
The suspects fled their vehicle, but were eventually apprehended by police. The two men had felony warrants out for their arrest.
Perez is being held on $15,000 bail, and Ramirez is being held without bail.