Sheriff's Office identifies body of man found near Ryan Slough Bridge

EUREKA - The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the body of a man found this past Saturday.

Police say he was 63-year-old Sam Whitney, a known transient, and they found his body in a stream near the Ryan Slough Bridge in Eureka.

Law enforcement knew whitney and knew that he lived underneath the bridge.

Foul play is not suspected. They will schedule an autopsy to determine cause of death.