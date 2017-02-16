Eureka
EUREKA - The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to ebb the use of lethal force by adding a new weapon to its repertoire, that they say will hopefully help create safer interactions between law enforcement and the public.
In an effort to,"Catch up with the rest of the country," the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has some new weaponry on the streets, aimed at minimizing harm.
"The mere presence and deployment of these is also part of our intent that when people see that we are going to use another level of force option in that situation it may cause them to rethink continuing on with the action which we're trying to deter them from," said Sgt. Steven Braud.
Starting this past Sunday, supervisors at the Sheriff's Office began carrying pepper ball launchers, which launch things similar to paint balls that hold different deterrents inside of them. In addition the supervisors received training on bean bag shot guns, which are now specifically colored orange so they can be differentiated from a regular shot gun.
The goal is to create more less lethal options in situations like crowd control, and instances of civil disobedience.
"In crowd control situations there's often agitators or people that - although the demonstration might be peaceful for the most part, there are some anarchists that show up and try to cause problems and it's difficult for law enforcement to deal with them and to pinpoint them in a crowd so they have marking rounds which can be use with this pepper ball launcher to mark those people so that we can recognize them in the crowd even if they try to take clothes off or change their appearance, or to escape the area," Braud said.
The Sergeant emphasized that their main goal as law enforcement, is safety.
"Our job is not to hurt people," Braud said. "Our job is to keep the peace, enforcing law, to protect people, the community, and to save lives, and anything we can do, in any facet of law enforcement to increase our chances of doing that safely for everyone involved, including the person we're dealing with, that makes us more effective at our job, and I think that's what the community expects and deserves."
Right now only the supervisors are carrying these weapons, but the goal is to eventually train everyone to use them.