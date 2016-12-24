Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 37 °F
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 03:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 35 °F
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 04:15
Crescent City
- Few clouds
- Temperature: 35 °F
Sat, 12/24/2016 - 03:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
SALMON CREEK - Police are investigating a home invasion after two male robbery suspects tied up a 69-year-old woman and ransacked her home late Thursday night.
The two suspects entered the unlocked home of the woman on Pine Drive around 11:30 pm, waking her up.They then covered her head, tied her hands, and demanded cash.
The victim could not provide money, and so they rummaged through her home, taking her cell phone, social security card, and passport.
The victim does not know the suspects but they may be Hispanic.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public to contact them if they have any information.