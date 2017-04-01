Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 44 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 42 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 04:15
Crescent City
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 41 °F
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 05:11
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - With snow in the hills, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about trespassing on private property.
Looking for fun in the snow can be a great family event but Kneeland and Greenwood Heights for the most part is private property.
Snow seekers should utilize the Horse Mountain and Six Rivers National Forest areas for their recreational activity.
An additional reminder; bring safety equipment, notify family and friends where you’re going, make sure cell phones are charged and that you have warm clothing and blankets on hand if you get lost.
Trespassing is a crime and those breaking the law are subject to citation or arrest.