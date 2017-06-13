Shorter wait times at Big French Creek slide area on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY - More progress is made by Caltrans at the Big French Creek slide area on Highway 299 in Trinity County.
Officials with the agency say Monday through Friday now single-time openings have been moved up to every half an hour Monday through Friday between 6 am and 6 pm. After 6 pm, there will be one-way controlled traffic with up to 1-hour delays. On weekends, it is open all day from Saturday at 6 am through Monday at 6 am with up to 15-minute delays.
All detour openings are subject to change at any time due to weather conditions or safety concerns.