Sibling abuse case still resonating on a national level
CRESCENT CITY - A high profile case in Del Norte County is still having a ripple effect on a national level
Last Wednesday, 20-year old Nolan Bruder of Crescent City was convicted for the crime of raping his sister by the use of an intoxicating substance and incest.
When he was 19, Bruder and his then 16 year old sister smoked an unstated amount of high potency marijuana dabs. Lawyers for the victim maintained his sister denied repeated sexual advances until she became incapacitated.
While the prosecution asked for the maximum of six years in prison, del Norte superior court judge Follet sentenced him to 240-days in jail, a little over $2,400 fine and 3-years’ probation. Judge Follet felt prison would not serve as a deterrent or as a method of rehabilitation and that he was swayed by the suspect’s remorse and 18-letters of support. However, 3-probation officers maintained the suspect showed no remorse and seemed smug.
District Attorney, Dale Trigg was deeply disappointed in the sentencing saying the defendant took advantage of a position of trust and that the case was more egregious than Brock Turner. That case garnered national headlines as well. Turner, a Stanford University Athlete got off with probation and 6-months in jail.
Currently there is a recall effort by change.org to remove Judge Follet from the bench.