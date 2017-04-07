Siskiyou County wildfire smoke drifting toward North Coast
MARBLE MOUNTAIN WILDERNESS - Smoke from a wildfire in Siskiyou County may drift our way, says the National Weather Service.
The Island Fire Wildfire in Marble Mountain Wilderness is still burning. The fire is sixty miles southwest of Yreka.
It’s close enough that smoke may make it into our area. The National Weather Service advisory is important for anyone who may suffer with a respiratory illness.
All hiking trails in the area are closed until further notice.