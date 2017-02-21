Six Humboldt pharmacies set up disposal bins for unwanted medications

Eureka
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - With Humboldt County one of the leaders in the state as far as drug overdoses per capita are concerned, the Department of Health and Human Services says addition disposal bins are now located in six different locations.
The six pharmacies are now accepting expired, unused or unwanted medications, including prescription, non-prescription, controlled and non-controlled substances and even pet medications.
The new bins will help reduce the number of dangerous drugs circulating throughout the community. Additionally, if disposed of improperly, pharmaceutical waste can damage waterways and wildlife. Disposing the medications in these bins will help protect the environment.
Medications should be removed from their containers and placed in a sealed plastic bag before being deposited.
The disposal bins are located at:
• Cloney’s pharmacy, 1567 City Center Road, McKinleyville (near Safeway) 707-840-9923
• Cloney’s pharmacy, 2515 Harrison Ave., Eureka, 707-443-7086
• Green’s Pharmacy, 906 Main St., Fortuna, 707-725-4431
• Palco Pharmacy, 113 Main St., Scotia, 707-764-3591
• Ring’s Pharmacy, 362 Main St., Ferndale, 707-786-4511
• Willow Creek Pharmacy, 39050 Highway 299, Willow Creek,
530-629-3144.
For more information, go to: rxsafehumboldt.org