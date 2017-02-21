Slide closes lane on Broadway

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 23:16
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 44 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 23:35
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 44 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 23:56
EUREKA - A small slide on Broadway Tuesday morning in Eureka shut down the right lane of northbound traffic for most of the day.
Caltrans crews worked to clear the roadway until the late afternoon. About 120 cubic yards of debris came down and spilled onto the street. The work delayed drivers by a few more minutes than usual.
According to Caltrans officials, it was a spot they’d had their eyes on for a while, and with the recent rain and wind, it became more likely for it to give way.