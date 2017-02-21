Snow-Flamer selected as finalist for CR President/Superintendent

Eureka
EUREKA - Interim College of the Redwoods President and Superintendent Dr. Keith Snow-Flamer is a finalist to take on the position permanently.
The Board of Trustees and other constituent groups will interview Snow-Flamer March 3.
There will also be a public forum for those in the school community to meet Snow-Flamer and ask him questions that same day. The location of that forum is to be determined.
Dr. Snow-Flamer has served as Interim President for about two years now.