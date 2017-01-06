Social media aids recovery of stolen vehicle
EUREKA - A repeat car thief was arrested in Eureka, and social media helped bring him down.
The owner of a Toyota 4Runner took to face book with pictures of the vehicle after it was stolen earlier this week. People posted responses saying they'd seen the car in Eureka. That's when EPD received a report that someone was following the stolen SUV through town. Officers located the 4Runner in the Wal-Mart parking lot with two occupants. Those two men were questioned and released. A few hours later police took 21-year-old Victor Becerra into custody nearby. He was booked in to humboldt county jail for possession of stolen property and probation violation.
That violation may have resulted from a prior arrest for the same offense. EPD arrested Becerra in January when he was found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen Subaru.