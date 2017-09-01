Some roads flooded in Humboldt

Eureka
EUREKA - As of Monday morning, officials closed parts of more than ten different roads throughout Humboldt County due to flooding from the storms.
These roads and areas include Redwood Drive at Bluffs, Coffee Creek, Dillon Road, Goble Lane in three different spots, Fulmor Road, Nissen Road, Camp Weott, Meridian Road, Port Kenyon, and Old Arcata Road near Jacoby Creek.
The hardest hit areas are in Ferndale by the lower Eel River Delta. There is a good chance these roads will worsen, and other places will flood as the rain continues.
"The advice that we always give is, 'Do not drive through water on roads.' Find another way or wait for the water to go down," said Public Works Deputy Director, Thomas Mattson. "It only takes a couple of feet of water to wash your car right down the river. And when there's water running over the road and you can't see the road, you don't know if the road is actually under there anymore or not it could be washed out."