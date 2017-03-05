Southern Humboldt Voters rejecting Measure W
GARBERVILLE - The voting public in Southern Humboldt has spoken and it looks like there may not be a new hospital in Garberville’s future with the latest numbers according to the Humboldt County Office of Elections. There are still votes to be counted but right now Measure W is failing by an almost 56% to 44% tabulation.
Stakeholders believed a no vote would lead to closure of Jerold Phelps Hospital by 2030 due to sub-par seismic standards. The cost may have proved too steep. Parcel taxes would have increased from $45.00 to $170.00 a year and extend for 45-years. That increase would have provided collateral for a long-term USDA loan to cover projected costs of 35-million.
The vote is still too close to call. We will update these numbers when the elections office releases the final count.