Special joint meet with water district boards Friday
MAD RIVER - The Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District will be convening a special joint meeting with the Ruth Lake Community Services District this Friday.
Participants will meet in Eureka and then travel to Ruth and tour various areas like the Ruth Lake hydro plant, make a boat tour for lake shore inspections and following lunch hold their joint board meeting at 1 pm at 200 Headquarters Road in Mad River.
Topics of discussion will be regarding the Trinity County Sheriff and Fire services, and the Ruth Lake Lease Holders Association along with updates on invasive species, water resource and timber management and cannabis cultivation in the Mad River watershed.