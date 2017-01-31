Special permit on marijuana manufacturing will face public hearing

Eureka
MCKINLEYVILLE - The Humboldt County Planning Commission will hear public comment on a special permit for a possible commercial cannabis manufacturing plant located in McKinleyville this Thursday.
The permit would be for manufacturing edible cannabis products, as well as solvent-based products which includes, but is not limited to, butane extraction.
The shop would utilize space in the already existing Hooven and Company building on Central Avenue. The permit will go before a public hearing as it has already generated intense public interest.
Deborah Sisk, who lives in the neighborhood next to the building, says she is concerned mostly that it will be a target for crime and end up adversely impacting property values.
"The problem is there’s not a lot of rules set up. This is an experiment, because it’s never happened before...” Sisk said.
She also told us there are many other neighbors that she knows are also against the permit, because they have young children.
The planning commission will meet this Thursday at 6 PM in the Humboldt County Supervisor Chamber. It will also be the first meeting for the new At Large Planning Commissioner, Brian Mitchell.