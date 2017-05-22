Specifications added to county’s cannabis cultivation tax
Some amendments are in store for the county’s cannabis cultivation tax ordinance, as well as potential boosts in Humboldt tourism promotion.
The main aspects of the tax ordinance will stay – with cultivators paying from $1-$3 per square foot of plants and funds going to maintain and improve county services.
Now a clarification has been added that the tax will be due once a permit has been issued by the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department.
This department has gotten a mass of applicants and is behind in the permitting process.
Last reported, out of 2,300 cannabis business permits submitted only 125 are complete.
Approximately 7.3 million dollars is expected to be generated annually by the tax.
Also on the agenda, the supervisors will hear more public comment on the renewal of the Humboldt County Tourism District.
This District would impose a 2% tax on gross revenue from room rentals in all lodging businesses within the cities of Arcata, Eureka, Ferndale, Fortuna, Rio Dell and Trinidad.
These funds would be used to promote tourism and travel to Humboldt.
The resolution would be expected to generate 1.1 million dollars on an annual basis to put towards promotion.
It would start in July and be in effect until June of 2027.
The meeting will be held Tuesday at 9AM within the Board Chambers in the Humboldt County Courthouse.