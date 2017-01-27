Springs sentenced to over 8 years for multiple burglaries

Eureka
EUREKA - He’s been in and out of jail for a number of years. Now he’ll be going back in. A serial burglar will be serving some hard time after getting convicted Thursday in Eureka.
Michael Otis Springs was sentenced by Judge Marilyn Miles to 8 years and 8 months in prison after he was convicted of two residential and one commercial burglary.
The most recent incident took place in October of 2016 when residents returned to their home in Freshwater and found Springs in their garage. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Springs due to loss and damages exceeding $25,000.
Springs was also convicted back in October of 2015 for burglarizing the Trinidad water treatment plant.