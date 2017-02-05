SR-299 broadband project start date approved
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors has approved the construction start date for the 46 million dollar 299 Broadband Project.
Construction has been set to start a year from now and will bring the infrastructure needed for high-speed internet to be available to rural communities along SR-299, including parts of Humboldt and Trinity counties.
The multi-million dollar funding will come from the state’s California Advanced Service Fund.
Inyo Networks, Inc. will head up the construction of the project.
"I’m in 100% support of any efforts that would bring broadband into our area,” said 2nd District Supervisor Estelle Fennell, “I mean, basically, if you go back decades, broadband today is like electricity forty, fifty years ago. We need it, we have to have it and so I support any efforts that will get us better coverage in this area."
This project is expected to be complete in three years.