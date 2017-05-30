St. Bernard's Academy class launches weather balloon
EUREKA - It’s the third year they’ve been doing it and physics students at St. Bernard’s Academy were having a ball on Monday.
Almost all are seniors who just finished taking their AP class exams and this was a final project that is fun and challenges them in the last weeks of their high school life.
Science teacher, Dan Scofield has guided students through the past few years with getting the balloon, rigging it with high tech sensing equipment and it is something that really caps off the year.