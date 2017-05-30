St. Bernard's students retrieve weather balloon after stratospheric journey
EUREKA - Physics students at St. Bernard's Academy participated in an out of this world experiment.
The group of ten launched a weather balloon that ascended to 95,000 feet - that's about eighteen miles high and into the stratosphere.
The balloon popped then landed off Old Arcata Road where a friendly neighbor and his sons took the class to retrieve it this morning.
Students will spend the next few weeks compiling and analyzing data.
Science teacher Dan Scofield said students learn a little bit of everything from the end of the year experiment.
Scofield added, "They learn what happens in the atmosphere too because as we watch the balloon go it's affected by different winds at different altitudes, so all those different things, the different wind patterns going up and in reverse coming back down again, they're just seeing all the different layers of the atmosphere, all the different conditions up there and it's fun to see." Junior Physics student Raymond Zhao said, "Through this project we've gotten to know each other better and we've had a lot of fun times too, so I feel like it was also a bonding time between the juniors and seniors."