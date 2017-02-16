St. Joseph Health gets two Cuddle Cots

Eureka
EUREKA - St. Joseph Health is now the proud owner of two new Cuddle Cots, a cooling device for still born babies, after the family who raised funds to get one for Mad River Hospital led the charge to bring more into the county.
We first met Rose Becker back in the summer when Mad River Hospital first got their cot. The mother of a stillborn herself, Rose became motivated to help other parents who would go through the same struggles.
Now with one cot at St. Joseph Hospital and one at Redwood Memorial Hospital, parents who give birth to still born babies will have the opportunity to get extra time with their babies, and time to grieve.
Becker began fundraising for one cot for St Joseph Health as soon as Mad River received theirs, in the name of her friend’s child who’d passed away decades before.
With the help of the community and the hospitals, they were able to purchase two.
And some more good news - congratulations to the Beckers who gave birth to a health baby boy a few weeks ago.