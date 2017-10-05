St. Joseph Health President moving on
EUREKA - A longtime health professional is leaving the area. President of St. Joseph Health, David O’Brien will be relocating to the Evergreen State.
In a letter to staff yesterday, O’Brien said he would be moving to Tacoma, Washington and joining Multicare, a non-profit healthcare organization.
O’Brien started his professional medical career in 1988 right here in Eureka as a family practice physician. He was named President of St. Joseph and Redwood Memorial Hospitals in 2013. His last day will be June 2.