St. Joseph Heath Medical Group welcomes new specialist

Eureka
- Overcast, rain
- Temperature: 44 °F
Sat, 01/07/2017 - 02:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 44 °F
Sat, 01/07/2017 - 03:15
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 39 °F
Sat, 01/07/2017 - 02:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - St. Joseph Health Medical Group, formerly Humboldt Medical Specialists is welcoming a new physician to their organization.
Dr. Igor Abolnik has over 27 years of experience and specializes in infectious diseases. He’ll work directly with patients and their families to create healthcare treatment plans specific to their needs and goals.
Abolnik received his medical degree from Hebrew University of Jerusalem Hadassah Medical School and residency at Methodist Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
St. Joseph Health officials said Dr. Abolnik will be a very welcome addition to the growing cadre of high quality medical practitioners working with the hospital.