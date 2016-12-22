Stalking suspect apprehended after a foot chase in Eureka

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 46 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 23:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 48 °F
Fri, 12/23/2016 - 00:15
Crescent City
- Overcast, rain
- Temperature: 46 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 23:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
EUREKA - A suspect wanted in an alleged stalking case is apprehended after fleeing from law enforcement in Eureka. 43-year old Todd Gonsalves was taken into custody.
Deputies had received several calls regarding the subject stalking a female victim at various locations. When they approached Gonsalves on the 3000-block of Cedar Street, he fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later hiding in some bushes on Walnut Drive. A search located numerous stolen credit cards and a weapon.
He was booked into jail for stalking, violation of a court order, credit card fraud, mail theft, possession of stolen property and possessing a dirk or dagger. Bail is set at $100,000.