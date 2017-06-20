State bill restricts web-tracking
EUREKA - Big brother is tracking what you access on the internet but a California bill is trying to end that practice.
Broadband privacy legislation was introduced in the state assembly today. Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) introduced bill AB 375, the California Broadband Internet Privacy Act. One local group is actively supporting the legislation.
Access Humboldt of Eureka, a non-profit media organization says the bill prevents internet service providers from tracking your usage, unless you give explicit permission. Information is used for “targeted ads”.
The bill also stops providers from charging higher fees to customers who don’t want to be bothered by “targeted ads”.
"The focus here is the privacy of your own information. That is that the places you go, do you want someone following you around and looking over your shoulder or where your children go online,” said, Sean McLaughlin, Executive Director, Access Humboldt,”So, I think, protecting children's privacy is an easy way to understand this. Do you want someone monitoring where and what your child does online, other than you as a parent?"