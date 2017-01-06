State cannabis officials hold public hearing in Eureka
EUREKA - Members of the public made their voices heard today to state officials regarding medical cannabis regulations.
Put on by the State’s Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulations, about 100 community members, including county leaders and those involved in cannabis business, gathered Thursday at the Adorni Center in Eureka for a public forum to provide feedback on proposed regulations.
Some of the opinions shared included remarks about how overregulation and high taxes could hurt the blooming market, especially for those smaller business owners.
Max Esdale, employee of Meadow, a cannabis technology business, said, "Cannabis has been an integral part of our local economy here. If we have these new regulations that are implemented in a very rapid fashion and in a very costly fashion for the smaller operators they will not be able to comply, which will either force them out of the industry or keep them in the black market. Both of which we don't want to see either for a local economy or for the purpose of the state’s attempts to regulate this market."
"We want to hear from people good, bad and everything in between,” said Alex Traverso, Chief of Communications of the Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation, “We're going to comment on all of it and use that feedback to help shape what we do."
This is the first in a series of forums throughout the state, with the next to take place in Los Angeles.
If you didn't make it to Thursday’s forum you can still share your opinion by calling or emailing the Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation.