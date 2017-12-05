State to chip in funds for illegal marijuana grow clean up
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The agency that deals with renegade marijuana grows which impact the North Coast is getting an infusion of money thanks to Governor Brown and Jim Wood.
The state will provide 1.5 million dollars to help fund environmental cleanup of illegal grow sites in Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino Counties. Brown cited 2nd District Assembly Member, Wood’s leadership as a catalyst for the funding.
The money will go to the Fisheries Restoration Grant Program which addresses declining populations of wild salmon and steelhead and the deteriorating fish habitats in California.