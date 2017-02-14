State considers mandating water quality testing in schools

Eureka
Lawmakers in California are currently working on introducing a new bill which will mandate water quality testing in schools.
Concern over water quality has recently spiked due to incidents around the state and nation of school's experiencing water contamination.
One such incident recently took place in San Ysirdo where lead, copper and bacteria were found exceeding regulatory limits at three schools in the area.
We spoke to the superintendent of Eureka City Schools, Fred Van Vleck, and he says their schools rely on the municipal water district to do the testing of the water and that their water is safe.
"We’re very proactive with our water systems because water safety is very important for us. We want to make sure that we have safe water for our students,” said Van Vleck, “And any time we go in and do any kind of modernization on our buildings we're always looking at the water systems and replacing them."
California Schools Chief Tom Torlakson recently announced that state schools can request free testing for lead in drinking water.
These tests are available upon request by school officials.