State grants $3 million for Humboldt County kids' oral health
EUREKA - Humboldt County kids will soon see a multi-million dollar investment in their dental health.
After working on the proposal for a year and a half, Department of Health And Human Services Public Health Branch announced a $3.8 million dollar award from California's Local Dental Pilot Project.
Health officials say assessments conducted over the last four years revealed high levels of tooth decay in the county's kindergartners especially those who rely on the state's Denti-Cal program.
Over the next four years, income-qualified kids at high risk of oral health problems will receive multi-agency support to ensure they have consistent access to preventative care and treatment in an effort to improve overall health throughout their lives.
Oral Health Consultant for DHHS' Public Health Branch Leigh Pierre-Oetker said, "Kids who have a lot of cavities tend to be kids who become adults with a lot of cavities and so the best thing we can do is try to provide great access to care, consistent care, making sure they're getting their treatment taken care of, and then they become adults who have better mouths. And we often forget the connection between our mouth and our overall body and unfortunately, but essentially your mouth is just as important as taking care of your overall body."