State leaders ask Governor Brown to declare state of emergency
CALIFORNIA - It’s one of the most important staples for tribes and a huge industry for the state and this year the forecast is bleak at best.
Tuesday, Senator Mike McGuire and Assembly Member Jim Wood asked Governor Brown to declare a state of disaster for salmon. The two leaders will also convene a special joint hearing May 24th at the state capitol with the senate and assembly entitled “Where have all the salmon gone?”
The 2017 salmon season is predicted to be one of the worst on record. The collapse has had disastrous impacts on our commercial ocean and recreational fishing industries which won’t open. Commercial fisheries for tribes will be closed and even ceremonial fishing will be severely curtailed.
The entire Klamath and Trinity system will be closed to all recreational fishing including catch and release. To top it all off, the Department of Fish and Wildlife has proposed an excessive increase in commercial fish landing fees of 10,000% to help pick up the slack for its projected 20-million dollar budget shortfall.
Both Wood and McGuire vow to fight this proposal.