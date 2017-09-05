State Route 254 shut down for nearly 2-hours after crash
SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT - The Avenue of the Giants was closed down to all traffic after a collision in Southern Humboldt.
Just after 5 Monday evening, CHP responded to an area 2-miles south of Philippeville on State Route 254.
Two vehicles had collided and a power pole was damaged with lines covering a van. According to the CHP incident page, occupants of one vehicle were trapped because of the downed wires.
Both lanes of 254 were shut down for almost two hours. One way traffic control was in effect by 6:45. There were no injuries.