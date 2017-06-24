Staying safe in summer heat
It’s heating up around Humboldt and there are some summer safety tips to keep in mind.
Make sure to be aware if you or someone is experiencing heat stress - signs include clammy skin, a weak pulse, vomiting or fainting.
If you are experiencing these, move somewhere cooler to lie down and drink water.
Severe heat-related illness can result in heat stroke or unconsciousness.
In these cases, call 911 right away as you try to cool down the person.
To limit these dangers, spend time in air conditioning, drink plenty of water, and choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
Safety is also key while you’re on the road this summer.
California Highway Patrol says summer driving can be more dangerous than other seasons.
More inexperienced teenage drivers are on the road as well as vacationing drivers who don’t know the area.
Make sure to stay alert - don’t touch the cell phone and always use a seat belt.
With the heat, never leave a child or pet alone in the car.
If you see this happening, call 911.