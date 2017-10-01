Storm keeps Ferndale Public Works crews busy

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 23:06
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 44 °F
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 23:15
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 23:22
FERNDALE - The rain let up a little giving Ferndale a chance to clear debris from the storm.
The city of Ferndale activated public works crews and volunteer groups to help residents handle swollen creeks and flooded roadways. City manager Jay Parrish said that water is full of sediment and can cause problems for drivers and pedestrians.
Since the storm began last week, staff fielded calls on everything from puddles in driveways to downed trees.
Thanks to Calfire, the California Conservation Corps and the county, residents can access filled sandbags at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds.
Mr. Parrish added, "At this point I don't think we've laid that many sandbags or they've been laid in past events to the point that we don't see people rushing around doing that."