Student gets back lost meal card

EUREKA - A student at the College of the Redwoods is breathing a sigh of relief after getting her lost meal card returned to her.
A high school student at Academy of the Redwoods found the card, which held almost $2,000 to be used for meals at the College of the Redwoods cafeteria.
Reva Henderson says she had the card in her pocket, and did not realize it had fallen out until she was heading to the cafeteria.
She does not know who turned the card into security, but says she is extremely grateful.
"Definitely thank you for not going off and spending my money," Henderson said. "I live on campus but I don't have any transportation other than the bus, or my uncle so I'm just kind of here most of the time. And that means it's hard for me to go grocery shopping, or something so it's nice to just have the food card to be able to go to the cafeteria here. And if someone would have taken off with that and spent it I don't know what I would have done. "