Student receives award from Congressman Huffman
ARCATA – One Arcata student wins the Congressional Art Competition for 2017.
Max Gambin, a senior at Arcata High School, received the prestigious award for California’s second district.
The annual competition for high school students was stiff this year with over 100 entries.
Gambin was presented the award from Congressman Jared Huffman this past Thursday when Huffman took a visit to the school.
“Your beautiful piece is going to be displayed in the United States Capitol for a year. I'm inviting you to come and see it and I hope you're proud of this great accomplishment,” said Huffman.
“I was very both shocked and honored to receive this. Around a hundred entries, I was selected from. I just wanted to submit a piece I was proud of and that I felt had a strong message in conservation and environmentalism,” said Gambin.